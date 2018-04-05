Symphony Heads To the Moon

The Central Ohio Symphony will finish its 39th Season with a trip to the moon among its offerings that night. The final performance for the subscription season will be at 7:30 p.m. on April 28 at Gray Chapel when conductor Jaime Morales-Matos and the orchestra musicians take the stage.

The concert program includes “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the overture to “La forza del destino” by Giuseppe Verdi, and Suites 1 and 2 of “Daphnis and Chloé” by Maurice Ravel. The final work will accompany the KV265 film, “Moonrise.”

“This is a concert for everyone,” said Executive Director Warren W. Hyer. “Almost everyone will recognize the Tchaikovsky and the Verdi, one of his less popular operas but a lasting overture.”

The Ravel, Hyer said, “will demand a lot from our musicians. We are thrilled to be able to present the film in conjunction with the music as that will give the audience as chance to be both listener and viewer and perhaps interpret the music differently.”

“Moonrise” explores the relationship between the moon and Earth from several angles ranging from tidal patterns to literature to the US space program. Astronomer José Francisco Salgado, Executive Director of KV265 and the film artist of “Moonrise,” will be returning to Delaware the week prior to the concert for a series of public and school events in conjunction with the concert, and will speak that night from the stage. The Symphony will make the related events schedule available mid-April.

Tickets for this concert only may be purchased at the Symphony Source office, 24 E. Winter Street in downtown Delaware or online at www.centralohiosymphony.org, or at the box office the night of the concert. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $6 for students of all ages, and $4 for children.

More information about the concert and ticket availability is available on the Symphony website, www.centralohiosymphony.org, at the Symphony office at 24 E. Winter Street, or by calling the Symphony at 740-362-1799.

Central Ohio Symphony Heads To the Moon To Close the Season

