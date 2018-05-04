STUDENT NEWS

Heidelberg University honors student achievements

Enya Granados, of Delaware, was among about 75 students honored April 27 at Heidelberg University’s annual Student Awards Celebration.

Granados, a senior majoring in Biology and Education, received the Daniel J. and W.J.K. Snyder Prize (top graduating senior, female), the Dr. Rose Moore Education Award, and the Ernest and Martha Hammel Research Award (first place) during Heidelberg’s celebration of academic, athletic, service and leadership achievements among individual students, student organizations and faculty members.

Senhauser presents research at SCHOLAR Day

Cameron Senhauser, of Powell, presented research during the University of Mount Union’s 11th annual Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research (SCHOLAR) Day on Tuesday, April 22, on Mount Union’s campus. Senhauser, who studies mechanical engineering, presented “Baja SAE Senior Design Project.”

SCHOLAR Day is a campus-wide event filled with presentations showcasing academic excellence and scholarly research conducted by Mount Union students.

The event gives students a chance to share their latest academic research with faculty, staff, students, family, friends and the surrounding communities.

McBurney-Buell earns Special Academic Award

Jocelyn McBurney-Buell, of Galena, earned a Special Academic Award at Muskingum University’s Scholarship Recognition Day held April 6 on the campus in New Concord, Ohio.

McBurney-Buell earned the James L. Smith Award in Mathematics.

Scholarship Recognition Day honors Muskingum’s best performing students in academics, research, special projects and service.