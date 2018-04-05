New urgent care to open soon

Citizens of Delaware will soon have a new option for quick medical care when Family Urgent Care opens its doors on Monday, April 16. The Delaware location will be the sixth for owner Syed Anser Naqvi, joining locations in Chillicothe, Heath, Circleville, Bellefontaine and Mount Vernon.

The building is located at 568 W. Central Ave., across the street from Grady Memorial Hospital. Care will be offered seven days a week, with hours that extend beyond what other local care providers offer. Naqvi believes the extended hours will help to separate his business from other urgent cares in Delaware.

“There was a need here because the other two urgent cares close earlier,” he said. “Our hours are longer, we work 12-hour shifts. It’ll be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. That’s a big window [in the evening].”

Beyond extended hours, and most important to his business, Naqvi added, “There will be really good, quality service. We’ve been dealing with this same business in all the other locations. People are happy with our service.”

Naqvi specializes in emergency medicine and works in different hospitals around Columbus. The staff consists of medical and physician assistants, all of whom were trained by Naqvi. Care offered at Family Urgent Care ranges from a cold to minor fractures and lacerations, as well as EKG testing for heart disease. Urinalysis will also be available for pregnancy and various disease testing.

Among other services provided at Family Urgent Care are physicals for school and sports, Green Card applicants, and the required physical for all Department of Transportation drivers.

“We provide the best possible service, but do it quickly,” Naqvi said. “We’re right here in the heart of the city, so there’s plenty of access here. We’ve been in business for eight years in the other locations are the leading urgent care provider in those cities.”

Family Urgent Care will accept a wide range of healthcare providers, including Cigna, Anthem, and United. Many locally based companies will also be accepted.

The people of Delaware are encouraged to check out the website at family-urgentcare.com for further information on staff and services provided. The grand opening for April 16 is scheduled for 10 a.m.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/04/web1_family-urgent-care-logo.jpg

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.