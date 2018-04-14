Kona Ice to give out free treats

Tuesday, April 17 marks the final day of the year in which taxpayers can submit their income taxes to both the federal and state governments. Whether you wait to the last day of the tax season to file, or you’ve already received and spent your return, Kona Ice wants to help Delaware celebrate the end of tax season through its “National Chill Out Day.”

Tuesday will mark the fifth year the tropical treat provider has celebrated the end of tax season around the country. The company began in 2007 in Northern Kentucky.

Kona will be set up at 6 Sandusky St., in front of Amato’s Woodfired Pizza, from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday and will be handing out free cups of tropical shaved ice. Kona hopes the free treats will “ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.”

According to a press release issued by Kona, “National ‘Chill Out’ Day is one of the many ways Kona Ice is encouraging the nation to take a step back, relax and enjoy a Kona. National ‘Chill Out’ Day is one small, yet powerful, way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces.”

Kona currently has 1,000-plus franchises in more than 45 states, and “Chill Out” day is one of the ways Kona gives back, along with its Million Dollar Giveback program that helps communities in a multitude of ways.

Whether it be schools, youth sports leagues or helping families, Kona has given more than $50 million to the communities it serves, the press release states.

Jim Lowman, the owner of the Delaware Kona truck, said, “We are so excited to be part of ‘Chill Out’ day again this year. It’s a great opportunity to bring a smile to everyone’s face on tax day. We want to encourage everyone to stop by for a delicious Kona Kup, because there is no taxation without relaxation.”

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

