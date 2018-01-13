Choices abound for the perfect honeymoon

What is your idea of a perfect honeymoon destination? Are you excited by warm breezes and sandy beaches? Do exotic locales whet your appetite? Are you intrigued by the striking beauty of Iceland or the uniqueness of Africa? The only thing better than sharing your special day with those you treasure most is finding the perfect venue for an incredibly romantic honeymoon.

Trends in honeymoons still have warm, sunny beaches as the top destinations. The choices a couple have in deciding which island or county are across the map. Jamaica, St Lucia, Cancun, Turks and Caicos, Bahamas, Punta Cana, Antigua, Hawaii and the South Pacific all offer beautiful getaways and romantic backdrops. Many resorts cater to couples and check all the boxes for a pampered, self-indulgent time. You can stay at bungalows over the water with your private swim out area, have butler service prepare your sunset dinner on the beach, and have a couples’ massage under the banyan trees with your favorite cocktail in your hand.

Many couples might find a cruise as their dream honeymoon. You will unpack once and cruise around the Caribbean Islands, stopping to explore many of the ports. Dinner served on your balcony after a day spent swimming with the stingrays in Grand Cayman blends both social time and couple time. Cruising offers the opportunity to have great meals included in the overall price, as well as exciting entertainment and preplanned activities. All the fun is included — simply pack your bag and board the ship.

A recent trend has couples looking to more exotic locales, such as South Africa, Croatia, and South America. A shift for travelers, in general, to a more experiential, immersive experience is also being reflected by honeymooners. Who would have thought of Spain for a romantic time, but when you pair scenery with paella-making, you have memories for years to come.

Many couples today are opting for Asian destinations for their honeymoons, with Thailand coming up as a frequent request. The allure lies in its urban and culinary scene — and it’s an hour’s flight away from some of the planet’s most beautiful beaches. Trang, Krabi, and Phuket all have snorkeling, scuba diving, sea kayaking, and kite surfing in lovely surroundings with extensive spa facilities. It’s the ultimate in romance.

Along with Thailand, Myanmar has thousands of beautiful Buddhist temples spread across a lush plain on the banks of the Irrawaddy River. It’s ideal for the adventurous couple seeking spirituality and natural and manmade beauty. River cruises are another choice for this destination with smaller ships and very immersive experiences at each port.

Iceland is being requested more and more. Its popularity lies with millennials looking for the thrilling romance of adventure travel and something that’s “not their mom and dad’s Europe.”

Africa is a great option for the travelers who can get away for longer honeymoons. Tours can include visits to Mozambique and South Africa’s Cape Town and the Sabi Sand Game Reserve. Romance is delivered by a blanket of stars as you sleep in a tent on safari.

Latin America is another destination that is growing in popularity. Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, and Buenos Aires are not obvious choices for honeymoons, but couples wanting the experiential vacation are choosing to see boobies, giant tortoises, and other unique wildlife this area offers. The food and the culture are bringing people to these out of the ordinary locations.

There is no “one size, fits all” for honeymooners. Let your wallet, vacation time, and your imagination determine where your romance really lives. Choices abound.

By Marci DeWitt Contributing Columnist

Marci DeWitt owns a local travel agency, Anchor and Away Travel, a Dream Vacations franchise. She can be reached by email at mdewitt@DreamVacations.com.

