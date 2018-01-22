Fresh art at Fresh Start

Fresh Start Cafe & Bakery is hosting the art show Lori and Friends through March 9. The show features the works of local artists Lori Roof, abstract painter; Derrick Williams, fiber artist; Jess Hodge, painter; and Bryan Burks, mixed media. Pieces shown are “Beautiful Sunrise,” top left, by Hodge; “The Cave,” bottom left, by Roof; and “Waterworks” by Roof. Fresh Start is located at 24 N. Sandusky St. in downtown Delaware. The show is offered in partnership with Creative Foundations. For information, go to www.freshstartcafeandbakery.com or visit the Facebook page.

Fresh Start Cafe & Bakery is hosting the art show Lori and Friends through March 9. The show features the works of local artists Lori Roof, abstract painter; Derrick Williams, fiber artist; Jess Hodge, painter; and Bryan Burks, mixed media. Pieces shown are “Beautiful Sunrise,” top left, by Hodge; “The Cave,” bottom left, by Roof; and “Waterworks” by Roof. Fresh Start is located at 24 N. Sandusky St. in downtown Delaware. The show is offered in partnership with Creative Foundations. For information, go to www.freshstartcafeandbakery.com or visit the Facebook page.