William St. UMC hosting Celebration Sunday

William Street Church is commemorating its 200th year as a congregation in 2018, and the entire community is invited to Celebration Sunday on Sunday, Jan. 28.

According to a press release, Bob Tannehill, a member of WSUMC, will bring the morning message, a sharing of Methodist history and Wesleyan heritage. The Chancel and Hand bell Choirs “will praise God through music and we all will join in singing hymns written by Charles Wesley. Together, we will give thanks for God’s steadfast faithfulness throughout our congregation’s 200 years,” the press release states.

The public is welcome and encouraged to wear vintage clothing — any item from any past decade. After worship stay for a “good-old Methodist potluck. Ham, rolls, and beverage will be provided.”

The church, at 28 W. William St. in Delaware, has adopted a logo for its bicentennial year. The logo includes the theme “200 Years Sharing God’s Love With All!”

For information, call 740-363-4741 or email office@williamstreetumc.org.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_logobicentennial-copy.jpg