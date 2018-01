Hudson Cash Kidd, son of Tarra Thacker Kidd and Chad Kidd, was born Jan. 23, 2018 at Dublin Methodist Hospital.

Maternal grandparents are David and Nora Thacker of Delaware. Maternal great grandfather is Boyd Sumner of Delaware.

Paternal grandparents are Joel and Karan Kidd of Delaware. Paternal great grandmother is Geraldine Kidd of W. Liberty, Kentucky.

Information supplied by the family.

