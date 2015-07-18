Man indicted for stealing wedding rings

A Johnstown, Ohio, man was indicted by a Delaware County grand jury Friday after he allegedly stole wedding rings from a Delaware County home he was flooring.

Robert Lundy, 49, had finished installing new flooring at a home in Sunbury when the resident noticed wedding rings had gone missing, prosecutors say. The resident told Delaware County sheriff’s deputies that she recently had contractors in her home and they began an investigation.

The rings were later recovered from a pawn shop in Heath, Ohio, prosecutors said.

Lundy was indicted on one charge of theft, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

An arraignment has not been scheduled yet in Delaware County Common Please Court.

Other individuals indicted by the grand jury Friday were:

• Steven A. Weilbacher, of Grove City, on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Glenn N. Owusu, of Columbus, on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and misuse of credit cards, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• David K. Hughes, of Radnor, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jerry A. Wright II, of Columbus on charges of breaking and entering, and theft, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Eric S. Gilmore, 39, of Radnor, on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts of violating a protection order, one a third-degree felony and the other a fifth-degree felony; and a charge of burglary, a third-degree felony.

• Dillen W. Collins 23, of 147 Columbus Ave., Delaware, on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and a charge of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Scott W. Spencer, of Orient, Ohio, on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

Arraignments in Delaware County Common Pleas Court have not been set.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmedianetwork.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 on Twitter @BattishillDG

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 on Twitter @BattishillDG