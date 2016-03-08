Post 457 hosting vets’ food pantry

Sunbury American Legion Col. Benson Hough Post 457 will host a veterans food pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

The mobile food pantry is operated by M.A.S.H. (Military And Service Heroes) from Columbus. M.A.S.H. provides a veterans food pantry at several locations in central Ohio. The Post 457 pantry is the only location in Delaware County, and will be a monthly event.

All area veterans, active military families and survivors may participate. Refreshments and a pot luck lunch will be provided. Feel free to bring along your favorite dish.

Veterans’ service officers will also be on hand to inform area veterans and their survivors of any benefits and services they have earned and are entitled to. Bring a copy of your DD 214 or other discharge documents to receive this information.

Future pantry dates are Saturday, April 9; Saturday, May 14; and Saturday, June 11.

Post 457 is at 230 Otis St. in Sunbury.

Navy veteran and M.A.S.H. president Amber Hudson can be contacted online via the M.A.S.H website at mashpantry.org or by calling 614-390-5722.

Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093. Email: newsguy@ee.net.

