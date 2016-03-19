4-H project books due April 15

The OSU Delaware County Extension hosted an open house at the extension’s office in Delaware March 10, and 4-H club members and advisers shared 4-H experiences and opportunities with members of the community.

Laryssa Hook, 4-H/youth development, said the local 4-H open house is held each year about one month before the project sign-up deadline, and a variety of new project books have been added to 4-H this year for urban and suburban club members that do not own animals.

Hook said new projects include writing, publishing and leadership, added to the more than 200 other projects for youth in kindergarten through age 19. In addition to traditional agriculture- and livestock-related project topics, Hook said there are projects focusing on photography, health, natural resources, cooking, engineering, woodworking, clothing and more.

“The other great thing about 4-H is it’s a family-oriented activity,” Hook said. “Boys and girls of all ages go to the same club meetings; and parents can get involved by becoming club advisers.”

Hook said there are about 65 4-H clubs across Delaware County. These clubs involve almost 1,300 youths working with 327 adult volunteers.

To qualify for the 2015 fair season, Hook said project books are due at the Delaware County OSU Extension Office by Friday, April 15.

Also at the open house was Delaware County 4-H International Exchange co-coordinator Walter Morton. Morton was encouraging area families to host a Japanese Labo youth, Labo older youth or Labo adult chaperone during the coming summer.

Labo is an informal educational organization that provides an integrated program of youth development, language learning, and cultural exploration for Japanese children and their families.

For more information about 4-H international hosting opportunities, call Morton at 740-965-2770, or email him at wmorton33@embarqmail.com.

For general information on all 4-H International Exchange programs, go to ohio4h.org, click on “Statewide Programs;” on the drop-down menu, click “International Program.”

For more information about Delaware County 4-H and finding a club near you, contact the Delaware County OSU Extension office at 740-833-2030 or visit their website at delaware.osu.edu. On the left rail, click “4-H Youth Development.” Or you can stop at the extension office at 149 N. Sandusky St. in Delaware between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Delaware County 4-H International Exchange co-coordinator Walter Morton was at the 4-H open house encouraging area families to host a Japanese Labo Youth, Older Youth or Labo Adult chaperone for a one-month visit during the coming summer. Labo is an informal educational organization that provides an integrated program of youth development, language learning and cultural exploration for Japanese children and their families.

By Lenny C. Lepola For The Gazette

Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093. Email: newsguy@ee.net.

