School board hires new assistant principal

The Delaware Board of Education approved hiring a new assistant principal at Dempsey Middle School on Monday.

Board members hired Brittany Johnson to take the recently vacated assistant principal position at Dempsey Middle. School officials said Johnson has been a math teacher and school leader at Westerville City Schools. She will begin working at Dempsey on July 18 to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Johnson will replace Dan Bartha, the former assistant principal who was recently promoted to principal at a recent board meeting, following Julie German’s departure from the post.

The board also approved a number of other hires, including Seth Frentsos and Brittany King, who will start as new teachers at Hayes High School, and Christina Hite who will work as a teacher at Smith Elementary. Other hires included more than two dozen School Aged Child Care staff members; Brian Smith, a nurse substitute; and Adam Cramer, a summer school teacher.

The board also accepted a number of resignations, including Tamra Londot, a teacher at Schultz Elementary; Renee Downhower, a technology specialist at Carlisle Elementary; and Allen Travis, an assistant SACC site manager at Woodward Elementary.

The board also agreed to advertise for bids for additions and renovations at Woodward.

School officials report that the additions will add classrooms to accommodate fifth-grade students and will remove trailers currently being used as classrooms. The improvements will also add dedicated gyms to eliminate the shared cafeteria/gym.

Woodward will also receive additional parking areas and improvements to playgrounds. The board will break ground on Woodward today at 4 p.m.

The board also approved payment in lieu of providing transportation for hundreds of families whose students attend schools like Delaware Christian School or Grace Community School. School officials said Ohio law says that school districts are responsible to provide transportation to students who attend private schools within a certain distance.

However, because the district doesn’t have the bus resources to transport the students, the Ohio Revised Code allows districts to make an annual financial payment to families to offset transportation costs in lieu of providing bus transportation for the students. School officials said they will be paying families $250 per student for the next school year.

By Glenn Battishill

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

