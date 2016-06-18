Posted on by

Area residents earn OWU degrees


Staff Report

Several Delaware-area residents were among the 390 spring, summer and fall graduates earning diplomas last month at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware.

Local graduates included:

• Alex Armstrong of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of music degree.

• Ciara Cooperider of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree cum laude.

• Alaina Hoover of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Shannon Callahan of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Mariah Konrath of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Alyssa Long of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Jacob Miller of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of music degree magna cum laude.

• Nicholas Notturniano of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Madison Stuntz of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of fine arts degree cum laude.

• John Wise of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree cum laude.

• Jacob Wright of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree magna cum laude.

• Katherine Berger of Sunbury, who earned a bachelor of arts degree summa cum laude.

• Joseph Pileski of Sunbury, who earned a bachelor of arts degree magna cum laude.

• Alesha Showman of Ostrander, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Robert Rauch of Powell, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Alexander Runyon of Powell, who earned a bachelor of arts degree cum laude.

• Gunnar Bloecher of Lewis Center, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Alexandra Cook of Powell, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Andrew Barnhardt of Dublin, who earned a bachelor of arts degree cum laude.

• Matthew DiCesare of Westerville, who earned a bachelor of arts degree magna cum laude.

• Tyler Flaherty of Dublin, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Sarah Flint of Westerville, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Lillian Gresh of Westerville, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Sara Johnson of Dublin, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Selena Ross of Dublin, who earned a bachelor of arts degree magna cum laude.

• Meghan Schulze of Johnstown, who earned a bachelor of arts degree summa cum laude.

• Dylan Stevens of Columbus, who earned a bachelor of arts degree summa cum laude.

• William Sulcebarger of Westerville, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.

• Ashley Vassar of Westerville, who earned a bachelor of arts degree cum laude.

Information for this story was provided by Ohio Wesleyan University.

