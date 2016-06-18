Area residents earn OWU degrees

Several Delaware-area residents were among the 390 spring, summer and fall graduates earning diplomas last month at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware.
Local graduates included:
• Alex Armstrong of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of music degree.
• Ciara Cooperider of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree cum laude.
• Alaina Hoover of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Shannon Callahan of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Mariah Konrath of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Alyssa Long of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Jacob Miller of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of music degree magna cum laude.
• Nicholas Notturniano of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Madison Stuntz of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of fine arts degree cum laude.
• John Wise of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree cum laude.
• Jacob Wright of Delaware, who earned a bachelor of arts degree magna cum laude.
• Katherine Berger of Sunbury, who earned a bachelor of arts degree summa cum laude.
• Joseph Pileski of Sunbury, who earned a bachelor of arts degree magna cum laude.
• Alesha Showman of Ostrander, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Robert Rauch of Powell, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Alexander Runyon of Powell, who earned a bachelor of arts degree cum laude.
• Gunnar Bloecher of Lewis Center, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Alexandra Cook of Powell, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Andrew Barnhardt of Dublin, who earned a bachelor of arts degree cum laude.
• Matthew DiCesare of Westerville, who earned a bachelor of arts degree magna cum laude.
• Tyler Flaherty of Dublin, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Sarah Flint of Westerville, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Lillian Gresh of Westerville, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Sara Johnson of Dublin, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Selena Ross of Dublin, who earned a bachelor of arts degree magna cum laude.
• Meghan Schulze of Johnstown, who earned a bachelor of arts degree summa cum laude.
• Dylan Stevens of Columbus, who earned a bachelor of arts degree summa cum laude.
• William Sulcebarger of Westerville, who earned a bachelor of arts degree.
• Ashley Vassar of Westerville, who earned a bachelor of arts degree cum laude.
Information for this story was provided by Ohio Wesleyan University.
