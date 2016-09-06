Road projects begin this week

Beginning Tuesday several road projects will begin in Delaware County.

U.S. Route 36 –Beginning at 7 a.m., US 36 will be closed in both directions between North Old 3C Road and Conduit Road for bridge work. The detour will be US 36 to CR 605 south to SR 37 west to US 36 or reverse. Completion: Friday at 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Beginning at 6 a.m., US 36 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Davidson Lane and Sweeney Road\Baker Road for drainage work. Completion: Sept. 13 at 6 a.m.

State Route 750 – SR 750 will be reduced to one lane of traffic between SR 315 and US 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement repairs. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Completion: Wednesday.