Wilson installed as Delaware Kiwanis president

Sara Nichols Wilson was recently installed as the 2015-16 Delaware Kiwanis Club president.

Retirements and installations of the Delaware club’s officers were done by club member and Kiwanis Division 11-South Lieutenant Governor Dick Brulotte. Retirements included DeeDee Warden who served the Delaware Evening Club as president from 2013-15 and longtime club treasurer Jim O’Neal.

Traci Cromwell was installed as the club’s new treasurer. Continuing as club secretary is Sharon O’Neal.

Besides planning the year’s service and fundraising projects, the club is already planning the celebration to mark its 100th anniversary on June 10, 2018.

The Kiwanis Club of Delaware meets on the first, third and fifth Tuesday of each month at Willow Brook Community Village in the Terrace Room. Meetings begin at 5:45 p.m. with a light dinner, followed by a short business meeting and an informational program or service project.

Anyone interested in joining the club for a meeting or to inquire about membership may contact Dick Brulotte, club membership chair.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware Kiwanis Club.

