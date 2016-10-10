Delaware County Board of Elections to mark start of voting

‘Tis the season to get the vote out and the Delaware County Board of Elections will kick off the 2016 general-election season with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., county commissioners and other officials will gather at the Board of Elections Office, located at 2079 U.S. Route 23 North in Delaware, to mark the start of in-person, absentee voting in Delaware County.

In the 2012 general election, Delaware County had nearly 126,000 registered voters and accepted 15,000 absentee votes in person and 25,500 by mail. In that election, the County also had voter turnout of 79.03 percent, the highest in Ohio, as measured by percentage of registered voters participating in both absentee and Election-Day voting.

In 2016, the County now has about 133,000 registered voters and election officials are projecting a record turnout, after the primary election attracted 56.37 percent turnout. In 2012, the primary turnout was 29.86 percent.

For this year’s general election, the Board of Elections has launched an expedited voter check-in procedure for in-person, absentee voting.

Registered voters can vote during these dates and times:

• Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Friday, Oct. 14 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 17 – Friday, Oct. 21 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 24 – Friday, Oct. 28 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 29 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 30 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 31 – Friday, Nov. 4 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 5 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 6 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 7 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

For information about the Delaware County Board of Elections, please visit their website at: http://www.co.delaware.oh.us/boe.