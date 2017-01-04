Rep. Carfagna sworn in to first term

COLUMBUS — State Representative Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township) was sworn in to his first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives during Wednesday’s House session. He represents the 68th House District, which includes all of Knox County and the eastern half of Delaware County.

“I’m deeply honored to assume this office, and I hope to build on the fantastic public service provided by former State Rep. Margaret Ann Ruhl,” Carfagna said.

“We have a lot of positive momentum throughout the 68th district, but also numerous challenges to address so I’m eager to get started. Delaware and Knox counties have some important stories to tell, and the policymakers in Columbus need to hear them.”

Carfagna is coming to the House after previously serving two terms as a Genoa Township Trustee, including three stints as Board Chairman.

During his tenure, Carfagna represented the Board of Trustees on the Township’s Tax Incentive Review Council, the Township’s Investment Committee, and on the Delaware General Health District’s Advisory Council. Carfagna also has served on the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Development Task Force, as Co-Chair for BalletMet’s Advocacy Committee, and on assorted teams with the United Way of Delaware County.

Since 2002, Carfagna has worked as a Government Affairs Manager for Time Warner Cable (now Charter Communications), where he oversaw legislative and regulatory issues at the local, state and federal levels.

Among his accomplishments, Rick helped expand broadband infrastructure to unserved households, and also coordinated the provision of complimentary video services to scores of K-12 schools, local government facilities, and local first responders, a news release states.

He and his wife, Jill, have a daughter, Isabella. They reside in Genoa Township.

