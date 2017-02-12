Companies support Habitat efforts

Two local companies gave back to their community through Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union counties.

The organization received a donation of 600 bales of cellulose insulation from Lewis Center-based TruGreen. Habitat decided to use the insulation for its 58th and 59th houses rather than selling the insulation at its ReStore, 305 Curtis St., in Delaware.

Parkfield Insulation in Ostrander agreed to store the insulation for Habitat at a warehouse and offered to donate 100 percent of the labor to insulate house No. 58 and 50 percent of the labor to insulate the other house.

A crew was installing the insulation at one of the houses at 16 David St. in Delaware.

“We are so thankful to these two companies for donating to Habitat. They are helping us build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter,” said Julie Lover, Habitat’s ReStore director, in prepared remarks. “I encourage people to apply for a Habitat house. They are well-constructed and energy efficient. Most often, a Habitat mortgage payment is less than what a family is paying for rent.”

Al Karow, general manager of TruGreen, said his team unanimously voted to donate to Habitat in Delaware.

“Most of our customers are located in Delaware County,” Karow said. “We should be supporting our area.”

Bill Hatfield, who once served as board president on the Habitat Board of Directors, said the quality of its homes are unsurpassed.

“Habitat builds a great house; it’s very user-friendly,” he said.

By Brandon Klein bklein@civitasmedia.com

Gazette reporter Brandon Klein can be reached by email or on Twitter at @brandoneklein.

