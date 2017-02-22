NEWS BRIEFS

East Powell Road closure planned

Del-Co Water Company will be closing East Powell Road for utility relocation Feb. 27 and will reopen on March 2.

Parks spring programs are on tap

Maple syrup, sheep at Gallant Farm, perennial plants and summer camps for kids are just a few of the dozens of public programs being offered in the coming months by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.

The park district’s spring program guide, which covers the months of March-May, is now available on the Preservation Parks website, www.preservationparks.com. All programs also are listed on the online calendar.

In addition, program guides can be picked up at various Delaware County locations, including all public libraries, chambers of commerce, the Delaware County Visitors Bureau, the Delaware and Liberty YMCAs and more.

Those wishing to have a guide mailed or emailed to them can send a request to: contactparks@preservationparks.com or call 740-524-8600, ext. 5.