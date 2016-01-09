Grand Jury issues indictments

A Delaware County Grand Jury issued a number of indictments Friday.

The grand jury indicted a number of individuals, including:

• Susan H. Bailey, of Powell, on a charge of identity fraud, a third-degree felony; and four felony counts of forgery. An arraignment has been set for March 4 at 8:45 a.m.

• Sharon C.A. Bussing, of Columbus, on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. An arraignment has not been scheduled.

• Aaron Barnard, 40, of Shelby, on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; menacing by stalking, a fifth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. An arraignment has not been scheduled.

• Halima Y. Hagi-Abukar, of 1346 Sussex Lane, Apt. B, Delaware, on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. An arraignment has not been scheduled.

• Robert R. Gannon Jr., of Delaware, on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. An arraignment has not been scheduled.