Land annexed to Galena

Delaware County Commissioners this week approved just over 131 acres of land to be annexed from Berkshire Township into the Village of Galena.

A petition was approved by commissioners Monday to have 71 acres of land annexed from Berkshire Township to Galena.

Jeanna Burrell, Village of Galena administrator, said the 71 acres of land will become Arrowhead Lake Estates, a development of 88 single-family homes and 54 condominiums.

Burrell said nearly 60 acres along State Route 3 and Dustin Road will become the site for a retirement development called Cottages at Dustin. The development will contain 120 condominiums and a single-family home that is already on the property.

Rob Riley, chief deputy engineer, also approached the commissioners for the approval of a 15.05-acre subdivision plat for Villas at Loch Lomond. Riley said it is 27-lot subdivision off of State Route 315.

“It sits right between Manning Parkway and Loch Lomond,” Riley said. “Just north of the treatment plant.”

In other business commissioners:

• Approved the sanitary sewer improvement plans for Old Harbor Estates section two and Scioto Ridge Crossing.

• Approved a purchase order with Quality Control Inspection, Inc. in the amount of $49,900 for the regional sewer district construction inspection services for 2017.

• Approved the sanitary sewer subdivider’s agreement for Village at Olentangy Crossing phase 4.

• Approved a photocopier rental and support agreement between the board of county commissioners and MT Business Technologies for Job and Family Services.

• Accepted the drainage maintenance inspection report for 2017 and established percentage of maintenance assessments for 2018 from the county engineer’s office.

• Acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition from agent for the petitioner, Jeffrey Sharp, requesting annexation of 5.303 acres of land in Berkshire Township to the Village of Galena.

