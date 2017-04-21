Heart of Ohio March for Climate planned

Standing up for Mother Earth and the political power of communities, central Ohio citizens are invited to participate in the Heart of Ohio March for Climate, Saturday, April 29 at Bicentennial Park (next to Wilbur Bills Fire Station) in Delaware.

This is a companion march to one on that day in Washington, D.C., and to over 250 Sister Marches across the country and around the world, a news release states.

“The Heart of Ohio March will be marching to protect our right to clean air, water, land, healthy communities and a world at peace. This nonpartisan march is designed to raise united citizen voices of concern to our elected officials, who we are urging into action to transition to a new, clean and renewable energy economy that works for all,” it said.

The Heart of Ohio March for Climate will gather at the Bicentennial Park at 9:45-10 a.m. and march to the Delaware County Courthouse, where a rally and program will occur from 11 a.m. to noon.

The release continues, “Marchers will be warning Americans not to turn their backs on the dangers of a warming climate. Science has made it clear that our planet is in crisis and we need to respect the science voices of the world that are urging our communities, states and nations to cooperative action that will move us toward energy efficiency and renewable energy to lower energy costs for consumers, while saving lives and improving the health of our citizens and environment.”

Local organizers are Delaware Citizens Climate Lobby, Sustainable Delaware and individuals who are members of various national organizations with an environmental agenda.