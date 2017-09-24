Liberty stays unbeaten with win over St. Ignatius

Nathan Rothert scored off a feed from Colin McCort early in the first half and Stephen Psyhogios added an insurance goal in the second to send the still unbeaten Olentangy Liberty boys soccer team to a 2-0 non-league win over host St. Ignatius Saturday afternoon.

John Harmening and Theran Handlon contributed to the shutout, combining for five saves in the Patriot goal.

Buckeye Valley 4, Highland 1

The Barons’ Jared Gedde found the back of the net just two minutes in, setting the tone for what was a solid win over Highland Saturday afternoon.

Bill Daily made it 2-0 — scoring the first goal of his senior year after missing the first nine games with an injury — off an assist from Felipe Scharff in the 26th minute.

Aspen Schneller made it 3-0 off a corner kick in the 40th minute and, after Highland’s Cameron Striblin scored just two minutes later, Schneller scored off another set piece in the 77th minute to smooth out the scoring summary.

“Things got a bit sloppy at times, but we did well to maintain possession and create a lot of chances,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “We had a tough stretch of four games, so we’re happy to get back to winning.”

Cole Davis finished with three saves in the Buckeye Valley goal.

BOYS GOLF

Cole Corder fired a 73, the fourth-best round of the tournament, to lead Liberty to the team title at Saturday’s Wedgewood High School Showcase at Wedgewood Country Club.

The Patriots fired a combined 306. Other contributors included Trey Rath (76), Jacob Hickman (77), Josh Steyer (88) and Grant Smeltzer (85).

Olentangy and Olentangy Orange were also in action, finishing second and ninth with respective rounds of 317 and 339.

The Braves got solid contributions from Cameron Casto (77), Bryce Reed (77), Luke Boerner (81), Ben Nash (82) and Bennett Zeitner (87).

The Pioneers, meanwhile, were led by Johnathan Green’s 79.

GIRLS GOLF

Liberty took top honors at Saturday’s Marysville Invitational at Darby Creek, firing a combined 309.

Priyasha Kota led the Patriots with a 73 while Kavya Manocha had a 75, Sidney Kadlic chipped in a 78 and Makenna Brown finished with an 83.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Big Walnut finished ninth and Hayes closed 15th at Saturday’s Bob Reall Invitational.

The Golden Eagles were led by Colbi Borland’s ninth-place performance (20:19.1) while the Pacers were powered by Lauren English’s 17th-place effort (20:53.1).

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Olentangy Liberty cruised to the team title at Saturday’s Bob Reall Invitational, finishing with 65 points.

Lancaster was a distant second with 110 points while Fairfield rounded out the top three with 129.

Logan Boone led the Patriots, finishing sixth overall in 16:44.5. Joseph Johnson III also finished in the top 10, closing 10th in 16:52.6.

Big Walnut was also in action, finishing 13th. Jacob Hutchinson led the Golden Eagles, crossing the finish line 44th overall in 17:57.5.

Also: Orange 14th at Centerville Saturday Night Lights.

FIELD HOCKEY

Orange 1, Peters Township 0.

VOLLEYBALL

Buckeye Valley def. Grandview Heights 25-18, 25-13, 25-13.

GIRLS SOCCER

Delaware Hayes 3, Lancaster 1; Liberty 1, Lakota East 0; Walsh 4, Orange 0.

