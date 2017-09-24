Old Stone Presbyterian Church to host ox roast

A Delaware County fall tradition returns Saturday, Oct. 7, when Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Delaware hosts its annual ox roast and bazaar.

The family event, which is open to the public, runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, located at 41 Hodges Road, at the intersection of Hodges Road and Ohio 37, west of downtown Delaware. The ox roast features pit-roasted beef along with various side dishes, beverages and desserts. Carryout service is available.

In addition, there is a children’s carnival and a bazaar featuring a wide selection of handmade crafts and homemade baked goods.

The ox roast has been an annual tradition at Old Stone for more than 50 years and has grown to become a popular community event, as well.

A freewill donation will be accepted, with money raised benefiting the church’s mission projects, locally and nationally.

For information on this year’s ox roast, contact Old Stone at 740-369-3548.