OSU alumni to host Bowling for Scholarships

The OSU Alumni Club of Delaware will host the Delaware Buckeyes United—Bowling for Scholarships to be held on Sunday, Oct. 8 at Delaware Lanes, 536 Sunbury Road, Delaware.

Bowlers can register online at www.delawarebuckeyes.org.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Delaware County students with scholarships toward secondary school. The scholarship programs are offered through the two organizations hosting the fundraiser, the OSU Alumni Club of Delaware County and the United Way of Delaware County, Women’s Leadership Network.

The OSU Alumni Club of Delaware County has given six scholarships, with the latest awarded for this Autumn Semester to students attending The Ohio State University. The United Way of Delaware County, Women’s Leadership Network is in its infancy of offering scholarships to students who will be attending vocational or technical secondary schools.

“We are very excited to receive a donation from this fundraiser by the OSU Delaware Alumni Club for the newly established WLN scholarship, which will be used to seed the program,” said Michele Savoldi, director of corporate engagement.

The price is $15 per person and includes two games, shoes and a large pizza. The goal is to have six bowlers on each lane. Groups who can bring six bowlers will receive a discounted rate of $12.50 per person (use the discount code of TEAMOF6 during the online registration). Eugene Perry, President of the OSU Delaware Alumni Club says, “this will be a fun inexpensive fundraiser so families can afford to participate and it is open to the public”.

There will be prizes for all bowling skill levels as well as a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle too. Bowlers are encouraged to come in costumes, with a prize for the most creative costume.

The OSU Alumni Club of Delaware County was formed in September 2011 and is a non-profit organization whose primary mission is to provide scholarships to Delaware County students attending The Ohio State University. Membership in the club is open to all residents of Delaware County. For more information, visit www.delawarebuckeyes.org or email osualumniclubdelaware@gmail.com.

In February 2012, the United Way of Delaware County officially launched the Women’s Leadership Network. Since then, the WLN has raised and invested over $600,000 in community programs that empower individuals and families to succeed. More information about WLN may be found at UWWLN.org