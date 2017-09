U.S. 36/State Route 37 is currently closed in both directions due to downed power and fiber optic lines, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT District 6 officials said the lines are across the roadway just east of State Route 3 in Sunbury. The road closure is expected to last “several hours,” ODOT reported.

Alternate routes around the closed roadway include North Galena Road to State Route 521 and Interstate 71 to State Route 61.

Check back for updates.