BV soccer teams sweep away Marion Harding

Freshmen A.J. Nicolosi and Joe Reynolds each scored their first career goals as the Buckeye Valley boys soccer team rolled to a 4-0 league win over Marion Harding Monday afternoon.

Brothers Charlie and Bill Daily hooked up for the game’s first goal, with Charlie finding the back of the net off a feed from Bill in the 31st minute.

Eli Aquino doubled the Baron advantage in the 49th minute before Nicolosi and Reynolds scored nine minutes apart late in the second half.

Buckeye Valley (6-5-1, 3-2-0) finished with an 11-1 edge in shots. Cole Davis stopped the one shot he faced in the BV goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Buckeye Valley (9-3) scored early and often Monday, parlaying a 3-0 halftime lead into a 7-0 MOAC win over Marion Harding.

Hanna Fenstermaker broke the scoring seal off a feed from Hannah Cowan. Faith Durbin and Aly Coburn also scored in the first half.

Megan Hon, Cowan, Daelynn Rosser and Ellen Riley scored in the second half to account for the final margin.

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut sent its seniors out in style, sweeping away visiting Marion Harding during Monday’s Senior Night.

Singles winners included Macie Kercsmar (6-2, 6-1 at first singles), Lindsay Hill (6-1, 3-3 (retired-injury) at second singles) and Lexie Kirkpatrick (6-1, 6-1 at third singles).

In other action, Katie Germann and Kayleigh Cummins combined to notch a 6-3, 6-2 win at first doubles while Maria Boyer and Allyson Stevens won 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles.

Also: Reynoldsburg 4, Delaware Hayes 1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy Liberty 3, Olentangy 0.