Ohio News Notebook

Baby killed by truck

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.

The medical examiner’s office says the boy, Troyonn Berger, died at the scene Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the driver of the truck went off the roadway. Police say the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the midday crash occurred.

The driver wasn’t arrested. Investigators say the facts of the case will be presented to the prosecutor’s office to determine whether a case should be pursued.

DNA to ID killed in fiery car crash

HARTVILLE — Authorities say they’ll use DNA testing to help confirm the identities of four people killed in a fiery car crash in northeastern Ohio.

State troopers say the vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames near a driveway after a speeding driver apparently lost control Sunday evening in Stark County’s Lake Township. The Repository in Canton reports that they believe two males and two females were trapped in the vehicle as it burned.

Investigators have asked relatives of the vehicle’s owner for DNA samples to help positively identify the remains.

A witness to the crash, Emily Herron, says she saw the car speed around a bend and crash. She says her husband unsuccessfully tried to extinguish the blaze with a garden hose.

Police: Drunk woman picks up drunk man

CANTON — Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff’s office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.

WEWS-TV reports a sergeant at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office talked to the woman by phone last week and told her that her boyfriend wanted her to pick him up. The sheriff’s office says the sergeant noticed she sounded drunk and advised her not to drive if she had been drinking.

Police say she drove to the office anyway and was given a breath test that measured her blood alcohol level at twice the legal limit.

They say she had two children, ages 5 and 9, in the car.

Sheriff: Boy run over by farm equipment

MANSFIELD — A sheriff’s office says a piece of farm equipment ran over a 3-year-old boy and killed him.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation has found that the child was accidentally struck by a skid loader at a farm in Butler Township.

Sheriff’s officials say they received the call about 10:30 am. Monday, and Richland County coroner’s officials pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

Authorities say the boy lived at the residence. The Mansfield News Journal reports that coroner’s investigator Bob Ball says the boy’s father was in the skid loader at the time and says he didn’t see his son.

Man convicted of murder in boy’s death

WARREN — An Ohio man convicted of murder and other charges in the 2015 death of a 3-year-old boy he was baby-sitting has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Arthur Harper was sentenced Monday in Trumbull County. A jury last month found the 45-year-old Warren man guilty of murder, felonious assault and child endangering charges.

Prosecutors say Harper killed Russell Cottrill in November 2015 in Warren, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. Authorities say Harper called 911 saying the boy was unresponsive after falling out of bed and later told police he injured Russell with a professional wrestling move called a “piledriver.”

A medical examiner said the boy died days after receiving a severe blow to his skull.

A message seeking comment was left for Harper’s attorney.

Deputy fired after confrontation with inmate

YOUNGSTOWN — A northeast Ohio sheriff says a deputy accused of a confrontation with an inmate that resulted in the inmate’s hospitalization has been fired.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said Monday that Deputy Zachary Pasko has been on paid administrative leave since the confrontation July 10. Greene says the sheriff’s office reviewed surveillance video and believes Pasko used excessive force against the inmate.

The sheriff says the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also is investigating.

Greene previously suspended the 29-year-old deputy for two weeks after he got into a fight in November at a bar in Boardman while off-duty.

Pasko could not be reached for comment Monday. His phone number isn’t listed publicly.

Authorities haven’t released details of the confrontation or how the inmate was injured.

