Several OVI cases moving forward

Developments have been reported in several OVI cases in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Jason Allen Smith, 36, of Delaware, was charged on July 28 with three counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, two fourth-degree felonies and one first-degree misdemeanor.

Smith was scheduled to stand trial for the charges on Oct 26, but on Sept. 22 he changed his plea and entered a guilty plea to one of the fourth-degree felony OVI charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced for the charge on Oct. 30.

Prosecutors reported that Smith was charged with OVI after he caused a crash at the intersection of State Route 37 and Interstate 71 in January. Prosecutors reported that this is Smith’s sixth OVI in the last 20 years. Smith remained in the Delaware County Jail on Tuesday.

Joshua R. Tucker, of Radnor, was indicted on July 14 and charged with one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a fourth-degree felony.

Tucker was scheduled to stand trial for the charges on Sept. 19, but the trial was later delayed to Oct. 10. Prosecutors report that Delaware Police responded to a crash on U.S. 42 near Sawmill Parkway and found Tucker there exhibiting slurred speech and glassy eyes.

The indictment states that Tucker has previously pleaded guilty to at least three other OVIs in Mansfield and Delaware Municipal Court.

Tucker is out on bond, awaiting his trial.

Christopher D. Cheeseman, of Lewis Center, was charged with two counts of OVI, fourth-degree felonies on June 2 and was scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 28, but changed his plea at a hearing on Sept. 11. At the change of plea hearing, Cheeseman pleaded guilty to one count of of OVI, a fourth-degree felony, and is scheduled to be sentenced for the charge on Oct. 30.

Prosecutors report he was stopped on April 25 and smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes.

Clinton L. Reed, of Ostrander, was indicted on June 2 and charged with one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first-degree misdemeanors. Court documents indicate that Reed was stopped on March 7 and police determined he was under the influence of marijuana.

Reed pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment on July 17 and he is scheduled to stand trial on Oct. 3.

Wuan Tatum, of Delaware, was indicted on June 2 and charged with one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first-degree misdemeanors. Court documents indicate that Tatum was stopped on Feb. 21 and police determined he was under the influence of marijuana.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment on Aug. 4 and is scheduled to stand trial on Oct. 17. He remained in the Delaware County Jail Tuesday.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@delgazette.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

