DCS board approves insurance contract and hirings

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved the district’s 2018 healthcare plan as well as some staffing changes at its meeting Monday night.

The board approved a renewal of the healthcare insurance carrier contract with United Heathcare, effective Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2018. Under the plan, fulltime DCTA, OAPSE & UE members, administrators and other non-union fulltime employees would pay 20 percent of the total premium while the board would pay 80 percent of the total premium.

The board also approved several staffing changes throughout the district including approving the resignations of Peter Hovda, a bus driver, and Rebecca McCarty, a cook/cashier at Hayes.

The board then approved the employment of Thomas Decker, a bus driver; Jennifer Hall, a School Aged Child Care program assistant; Kendra Kosta, a cross categorical assistant at Conger; David Swisher, a bus driver.

The board also approved a large number of supplemental contracts for the 2017-2018 school year, including positions like mentor teacher, global scholar advisors and a seventh grade winter cheerleading coach.

Additionally, the board renewed the natural gas contract with Direct Energy Business for the period of July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

The board will meet next for a work session on Monday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at Willis Education Center located at 74 West William Street.

