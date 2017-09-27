POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A vaping device valued at $225 was stolen from a store on U.S. 23 North sometime last week. The matter is under investigation.

• A suspicious individual was reported in the area of South Liberty Street and Ross Street Saturday evening. When police approached, the person immediately fled, but was later arrested and charged with obstruction of official business, resisting arrest, and an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Powell police report:

• A traffic stop was conducted in the area of Fawn Meadow Court and Liberty Road. Police report the vehicle was travelling at 54 mph in a 35 mph zone and the driver was cited for speeding.

• A vehicle was travelling west on State Route 750 on Monday evening when it tried to turn onto Grace Drive, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the roadway, hitting a street sign. The crash is under investigation.