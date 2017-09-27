Backboard mural project planned at Boardman Arts Park

Local artists plan to creatively transform existing structural elements into pieces of art this weekend at the Boardman Arts Park.

Work will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the park, located at 154 W. William St. in Delaware.

According to a press release issued by the Northwest Neighborhood Association, several creative individuals and groups will be on hand to be a part of the transformation of an under-utilized space into a vibrant, art-filled community park. One of the first projects entails painting mini murals on the basketball backboards. Prizes of $150 for best of show and $50 people’s choice will be awarded.

Artists who have been painting art boards will also be on hand to continue their work and hang the art boards in the space. Refreshments will be available.

Boardman Arts Park is a demonstration space, owned by the Delaware City Schools Board of Education, with plans to be part of the City of Delaware parks and recreation program. There are four main areas of activity: innovative outdoor gallery, opportunities for the community to create exhibits, hands-on activity and engagement, and multi-use venue for classes, concerts, and events.

Area businesses and organizations contributing funds and supplies include: AMIDONIAN LLC, Delaware Antique Mall, Gerspacher Sales, Hamilton Parker, Northwest Neighborhood Association, Oberfield, Olivina Taproom, Orange Family Dentistry, Posh Events, Trucco Construction, and Sherwin Williams.

The Northwest Neighborhood Association is a 501c3 non-profit community association committed to preserving the quality of life and fostering a sense of pride in Delaware’s historic Northwest Neighborhood. Proceeds benefit neighborhood improvement and community programs.

The Northwest Neighborhood is situated in the Northwest quadrant in the city of Delaware bound by West William Street to the south; the Olentangy River to the east; Pennsylvania Avenue to the north; and, Euclid Avenue to the west. The Northwest Historic District was listed on the National Historic Register in 1996 and includes over 500 contributing structures.