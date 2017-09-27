What’s Happening in Delaware County?

Candidates Night forum is Oct. 3

The Delaware County League of Women Voters will host a Candidates Night at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the North Orange Park Community Room, 7560 Gooding Boulevard, Delaware. Candidates for contested races have been invited. There will be discussion of local and state ballot issues.

First Friday returns Oct. 6

Main Street Delaware’s October First Friday will highlight fire safety. Local fire trucks will be displayed in downtown Delaware. Live burn and rescue demonstrations will be conducted. The Strand Theatre will host after-hours trivia competition at 9:30 p.m. The Strand will show the classic Christmas film “Die Hard” at 10 p.m. Admission to the trivia competition is free. Film tickets cost $5 each. For information, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

Fall festival at Delaware State Park

The Delaware State Park Fall Festival and Campout is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. Activities include movies, costume judging, site decoration contest, hay rides, and trick-or-treat. For information, visit parks.ohiodnr.gov/delaware or call 740-363-4561. The park is located at 5202 U.S. 23 North, Delaware.

Powell Oktoberfest this weekend

Powell Oktoberfest is planned for Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 at Village Green Park, 47 Hall Street. The festival is open from 6 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 30. Friday night activities feature an Ohio craft beer, wine and cheese tasting event. German food, beer, wine, cornhole tournaments, and live music can be enjoyed on Saturday. Powell Oktoberfest is hosted by the Olentangy Rotary Club. For information, visit www.powelloktoberfest.com.

Book sale starts Friday at library

The Friends of the Delaware County District Library Bargain Book Sale is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Delaware Main Branch, 88 Winter St., Delaware. The sale will be held in the garage behind the library. Following is the schedule: Friday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 1, noon to 3 p.m. Bring a Friends of the Library bag and fill it with books for $8. Buy a Friends bag and fill it with books for $12. Credit cards will be accepted. All proceeds benefit the Delaware County Library.

Meet Your Neighbor Night on Sunday

Central Community Baptist Church is hosting “Meet Your Neighbor Night” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. The event will be held at All Occasions Catering, 6989 Waldo-Delaware Road, Waldo. Choirs from area churches, quartets, and a dulcimer group will perform. Holy Communion will be offered. Light refreshments will be served.