Hayes birthday celebration, cemetery walk on Historical Society schedule

The Delaware County Historical Society has two events on the program calendar in October.

These are the last two programs for 2017, except for the annual meeting on Nov. 8. The 2018 schedule is under development and will be finalized for publication soon.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, a birthday celebration will be held in honor of President Rutherford B. Hayes, who was born in Delaware on that day in 1822. Author and historian Eric Ebinger will be the guest speaker; he will tell stories from the life of our 19th president, based on his 2016 biography entitled “100 Days in the Life of Rutherford Hayes.”

It is free and open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. at The Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road. The Meeker Homestead Museum will be open for tours before the program, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This program is sponsored by Hilborn Insurance.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, history will come alive in the Oak Grove Cemetery, 334 S. Sandusky St., as actors portray prominent Delawareans who are buried there, including Gov. Frank Willis, Dr. Hiram Perkins, and 10 others. Guided tours, lasting approximately 90 minutes, will take visitors through the cemetery. First tour starts at 2 p.m. Last tour starts at 3:30 p.m.

Parking will be available at the cemetery, however, there is no handicapped accessibility and the tour will involve extensive walking over uneven ground. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for society members, $8 for children ages 6 to 15.

Registration can be completed online at Eventbrite.com (enter “Oak Grove” in the search tool) or mail a check with your name, address, phone number, and “Oak Grove” on the memo line, to DCHS, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015.

In case of rain, participants will be notified by 1 p.m. that the walk has been postponed by one week and will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15.

For information, email Programs@DelawareOhioHistory.org or call 740-369-3831, ext. 3.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

