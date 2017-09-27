German culture, migration topic of program

The Delaware County Genealogical Society and the Ohio Chapter of Palatines to America presents the program “New home, old customs: A German genealogical research series.”

The program is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Delaware County District Library Community Room. The library is located at 84 E. Winter Street, Delaware.

Guest speaker Nancy Ottman will cover reasons for migration in Germany, the ports of departure, their migration to America, and German customs that have affected America.

Ottman was recently published in the “Your Genealogy Today” magazine. She has been involved with genealogy research for 30 years.

Ottman is a member of the Ohio Genealogical Society, Pal-Am and the Kansas Genealogical Society. She has spoken to numerous Genealogical and Historical Societies, and fraternal organizations. She has lectured at the Columbus Metro Library, Groveport Madison School District and Palatines to America both Ohio Chapter and the National organization.

In 2014, she completed a study with the University of North Carolina on American Gravestones and Cemeteries.

Otmman is a retired director of human relations and loss prevention for the JC Penney Co.