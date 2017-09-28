POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• An underage consumption report was taken Tuesday morning at Delaware Hayes High School after a 16-year-old male was found consuming alcohol. He was charged with prohibition and released to his parents.

• Officers were dispatched to the area of North Union Street and East Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday evening after an impaired man was reported. Police found the man, a 57 year old, and discovered he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a citation for possessing drug paraphernalia.

• While police were investigating a seperate incident in the area of Delaware Drive on Tuesday evening, a resident told police they were having suicidal thoughts and was voluntarily transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for an evalution. No charges were filed.

• Door handles were stolen from a construction site on Ellicot Road overnight Tuesday. Police report the stolen handles were nickel and worth $229.