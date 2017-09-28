Medicare Check-Up Day next Wednesday at SourcePoint

The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, a division of the Ohio Department of Insurance, will visit Delaware County next week to hold a Medicare Check-Up Day event.

The presentation will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at SourcePoint, located at 800 Cheshire Road in Delaware. To RSVP, call 740-203-2382.

“Our outreach efforts have kicked-off and we are excited to assist Ohioans as they shop for the coverage that meets their needs,” said Jillian Froment, director of the Ohio Department of Insurance. “We are holding Medicare Check-Up Day events statewide to ensure Ohioans have access to up-to-date information they need to better understand their options for 2018.”

During Medicare’s annual open enrollment, Ohioans can change or continue current prescription drug plan; select a Medicare Advantage Plan, designed for comprehensive health and drug coverage; and learn about recent updates to plan changes and financial assistance programs.

Froment advises Ohioans to be aware of predatory sales practices during open enrollment. The Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol will be present at Check-Up Day events to encourage Medicare recipients to protect their Medicare card and explain how to avoid fraudulent behavior. Consumers that suspect wrongdoing should call the department’s Fraud and Enforcement hotline at 1-800-686-1527 or the SMP at 1-800-488-6070.

Those unable to attend a Medicare Check-Up Day event can contact OSHIIP at 1-800-686-1578, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. Information including specific plan details is available at www.medicare.gov.