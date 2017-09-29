POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police responded to a yard on Grand Circuit Boulevard on Wednesday around 5:50 a.m. after a suspicious male was reported in the area. Police found that the man was intoxicated and took him into custody for disorderly conduct via intoxication.

• A breaking and entering report was taken at an Ohio Wesleyan University dorm on South Sandusky Street on Wednesday afternoon. A report was taken, but nothing was reported stolen.

• A 24-year-old woman came to the police department Monday afternoon and reported that she has been receiving calls from a person she has a protection order against them. The matter is under investigation.

• A man came into the police department Wednesday afternoon to report he was having suicidal thoughts. Police transported the man to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation. No charges were filed.