Pearl Harbor memorial service set for Sunday

A memorial service to mark the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is scheduled for this weekend in Delaware County.

The Delaware County Veterans Association (DCVA) Honor Guard has selected Sunday Dec. 3 to honor those who lost their lives in the bombing.

According to a press release issued by the DCVA, early on Sunday morning Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese Navy pilots launched a surprise attack on the United States Navy’s base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, destroying four battleships and damaging several others, as well as destroying many other smaller vessels. In addition, almost 200 aircraft were destroyed and many others damaged.

More than 2,400 United States military personnel were killed and at least 1,200 were wounded. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared war on Japan and this marked the entry of the United States into World War II.

Historically, each year the veterans of Delaware County have held a brief ceremony on or near Dec. 7 to “honor their fellow servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and our way of life,” according to the press release.

The Winter Street Bridge in Delaware will be the site of this year’s event. In order to accommodate more people the ceremony will again take place at 12:45 p.m. At 12:55 p.m. local Navy veterans will launch a wreath into the Olentangy River, followed by an M1 rifle salute and the sounding of “Taps.” The time is selected to coincide with the exact time of the day at Pearl Harbor of the beginning of the attack in Hawaii (7:55 a.m.).

Gene Fuller, commander of the Delaware County Veterans Association, said due to expected cold weather and the age of many of the veterans who attend, the ceremony will last no longer than 15 minutes.

