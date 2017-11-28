POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A traffic stop was conducted in the area of North Liberty Street and Lincoln Avenue on Thursday evening. A controlled substance was located in the vehicle and the driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Delaware County Jail.

• A woman living on South Sandusky Street called police Friday to report that someone entered her home and stole $60. An investigation is open and pending the collection of more information.

• A traffic stop was conducted at the Meijer Gas Station on Saturday evening after the driver committed several traffic violations. During the traffic stop, the passenger in the vehicle was found in possession of marijuana. The passenger was charged with possession of marijuana and issued a summons to appear in court.

Powell police report:

• Packages were reported stolen from Dolman Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

• A traffic stop was conducted at Valley Run Drive and West Powell Road on Friday around 2:25 a.m. The driver was cited for having expired tags and driving with tags registered to a different vehicle.