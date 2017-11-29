Historical Society to participate in holiday celebrations

The Delaware County Historical Society will participate in community celebrations this holiday season.

In what has become an annual tradition, the Nash House Museum will be decorated in the Victorian style and will be open to the public for tours. The museum will have open house hours the first weekend of December. Greeters will be in the house from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. Refreshments will be offered.

However, the decorations will remain up until early January and can be viewed during regular museum open hours, which are every Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. Admission to the museum is always free, but donations are welcome.

Also, for the first time in recent memory, the Society will enter a float in the Delaware Christmas parade which will step off from Mingo Park at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Society volunteers will help build the float which will feature an old-fashioned sleigh. Other volunteers will be passing out flyers to the parade watchers, inviting them to warm up after the parade with hot beverages and cookies at the Nash House.

The Nash House Museum is located at 157 E. William St. in Delaware. For more information, email Info@DelawareOhioHistory.org or call 740-369-3831, extension 3.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.