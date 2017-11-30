Trio’s forgery trial set for January

A trial date has been scheduled for two members of a trio charged with obtaining fraudulent Ohio identification cards and cashing false checks.

Marrio A. Kinchen, 29, of South Field, Michigan; India K.M. Hairston, 20, of Dayton; and Lasha M. Hall, of Delaware, were indicted on Oct. 12 and charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with records, and forgery.

Prosecutors allege that the trio traveled to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles office in Westerville and obtained Ohio identification cards using false residency information. The trio then used those ID cards to open bank accounts at various credit unions and banks in Ohio.

Assistant Prosecutor Douglas Dumolt alleged that once the bank accounts were open, Kinchen would provide Hairston and Hall with fictitious payroll checks from various home healthcare agencies and the women would deposit the checks and then withdraw the funds.

Court documents allege the trio committed these crimes in August 2017.

Kinchen appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 20 and pleaded not guilty to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; one count of tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and seven counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies.

Hairston appeared in court on Nov. 1 and pleaded not guilty to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, first-degree felony; one count of tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and four counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies.

An arraignment for Hall has been scheduled for Dec. 6 at 2:15 p.m. Hall is charged with one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; one count of tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and seven counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies.

However, on Wednesday, Hall’s attorney asked that the arraignment be postponed due to a scheduling conflict. Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge Everett Krueger had not yet ruled on the motion as of Wednesday.

The trial for Hairston and Kinchen has been scheduled for Jan. 9.

Hairston was out on bond Wednesday. Kinchen was taken to the Delaware County Jail after his bond was set for $20,000. A summons has been issued for Hall.

