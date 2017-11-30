UPDATE: One lane of US 23 North in Delaware open following truck crash

U.S. 23 North in Delaware has been reduced to one lane of traffic following a semi truck crash.

City of Delaware Police Department officials reported that the truck jackknifed in the vicinity of the E. Central Avenue exit on U.S. 23 North. Authorities are on the scene.

A tow truck has moved the semi back onto the roadway. Northbound traffic on U.S. 23 is being maintained in the left lane.

Delaware County 911 reports that the on-ramp from E. Central Avenue to U.S. 23 North is closed at this time.

According to a tweet by Delaware County 911, no injuries have been reported in relation to the crash.

