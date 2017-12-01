Orange Township holiday celebration is Sunday

Orange Township officials are expecting a very special visit from Old Saint Nick for the township’s first-ever holiday celebration.

The event is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center.

“The Orange Township Community Park Board brought forth the idea as a way to celebrate the upcoming holiday with our township residents,” said Amanda Sheterom, communications. “We planted a seven-foot Norway Spruce out behind township hall earlier this fall, which will grow each year just like our event will.”

Sheterom said raffle tickets will be given to the children for a chance to turn on the lights on the tree. She said Santa and Mrs. Claus will pick the winning ticket, then at that point, the child will come forward to pull the lever.

“We will have crafts, cookies,” said Shertorem. “The kids can even write and mail a letter to Santa. In fact, we just placed our ‘Letter to Santa Mailbox’ out in front of the township hall.”

Sheterom said as long as the letters have the child’s mailing name and mailing address on the envelope, they will get a response from Santa. She said the letters have to be received no later than Dec. 17 to get a response from Santa.

Sheterom said the children will have a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and have their picture taken with them. She said Santa would be forgoing his sleigh and arriving in an Orange Township parks vehicle.

“The choir and orchestra groups from Olentangy Local Schools will be on hand to sing carols and provide festive music to everyone,” Sheterom said. “Lastly, we will be collecting non-perishable and toiletry items for People In Need of Delaware County as well.”

For information, go to orangetwp.org.

