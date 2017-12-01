First Thursday Recital Series offers holiday music

Cellist Jonalyn Snyder, pianist Jan Swanson, and organist Sally Casto will combine their talents on Thursday, Dec. 7 to present a program based on a variety of Christmas carols from many lands.

The carols are arranged for cello and piano, piano duet, organ solo, and piano and organ duet. The audience will also have the opportunity to sing a few verses of the most familiar carols.

The recital begins at 12:15 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave., Delaware. Admission is free.

Snyder is a familiar performer in Delaware, and she teaches cello to many local students. Swanson is the Chancel Choir Director at Asbury, and Casto is organist at Asbury and Director of the Asbury Organ Academy.

As always, tables will be set and beverages provided for those who wish to enjoy lunch during the 30 minute recital.

Asbury United Methodist Church is handicapped accessible from its rear parking lot entrance.

For further information, please call the church office at 740-363-3611.