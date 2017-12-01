Your Pastor Speaks: The Messiah in each book of the Bible

The Bible is an integrated history of God’s Plan for Salvation, that the Creator would send a deliverer to save humanity from itself. It has been said that the Old Testament is a representation of the Messiah concealed. The New Testament is a presentation of the Messiah revealed.

From the Creation, the Passover, the Resurrection and the Revelation, there is a theme that continues throughout the Bible. There are major personalities, prophets and prototypes that foreshadow the greater truths revealed within the divine plan. For example, Moses foretold: “The LORD your God will raise up for you a prophet like me from among you, from your fellow Israelites. You must listen to him.” (Deut. 18:15). Scripture tells us, “And beginning with Moses and all the Prophets, he explained to them what was said in all the Scriptures concerning himself. (Luke 24:27)

Over the years, unknown Christian workers have gleaned from each book of the Bible the messianic revelation of God to His people. I first learned of this compilation by watching a video of a young boy who rhythmically recited the following litany.

Genesis – Creator & promised Redeemer; Exodus – the Passover Lamb; Leviticus – High Priest; Numbers – water in the desert; Deuteronomy – He becomes the curse for us; Joshua – Commander of the army of the Lord; Judges – delivers us from injustice; Ruth – our Kinsman-Redeemer; 1 Samuel – all in one, He is the Prophet/Priest/King; 2 Samuel – King of grace & love; 1 Kings – a Ruler greater than Solomon; 2 Kings – the powerful prophet; 1 Chronicles – Son of David that is coming to rule; 2 Chronicles – the King who reigns eternally; Ezra – Priest proclaiming freedom; Nehemiah – the One who restores what is broken down; Esther – Protector of his people; Job – Mediator between God and man; Psalms – our song in the morning and in the night; Proverbs – our wisdom; Ecclesiastes – our meaning for life; Song of Solomon – Author of faithful love; Isaiah – Suffering Servant; Jeremiah – the weeping Messiah; Lamentations – He assumes God’s wrath for us; Ezekiel – Son of Man; Daniel – the stranger in the fire with us; Hosea – faithful husband even when we run away; Joel – He is sending His Spirit to His people; Amos – delivers justice to the oppressed; Obadiah – Judge of those who do evil; Jonah – the greatest missionary; Micah – He casts our sin into the sea of forgetfulness; Nahum – proclaims future world peace we cannot even imagine; Habakkuk – crushes injustice; Zephaniah – the Warrior who saves; Haggai – restores our worship; Zechariah – prophesies a Messiah pierced for us; Malachi – sun of righteousness who brings healing; Matthew – the Messiah who is King; Mark – the Messiah who is a Servant; Luke – the Messiah who is a Deliverer; John – the Messiah who is a God in the flesh; Acts of the Apostles – the Spirit who dwells in His People; Romans – the righteousness of God; 1 Corinthians – the power and love of God; 2 Corinthians – He is the down payment of what’s to come; Galatians – He is our very life; Ephesians – the unity of our church; Philippians – the joy of our life; Colossians – holds the supreme position in all things; 1 Thessalonians – our comfort in the last days; 2 Thessalonians – our returning King; 1 Timothy – Savior of the worst sinners; 2 Timothy – leader of leaders; Titus – foundation of truth; Philemon – our Mediator; Hebrews – our High Priest; James – He matures our faith; 1 Peter – our hope in times of suffering; 2 Peter – the One who guards us from false teaching; 1 John – source of all fellowship; 2 John – God in the flesh; 3 John – source of all truth; Jude – protects us from stumbling; Revelation – King of Kings and Lord of Lords, The Alpha and the Omega, The Beginning and the End, and He is coming again and the One who makes all things new.

By Rev. Wilfred Verhoff Your Pastor Speaks

Rev. Wilfred Verhoff is an associate priest at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Lewis Center.

Rev. Wilfred Verhoff is an associate priest at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Lewis Center.