Delaware County Property Transfers

9132 Courtside Lane, Powell; Herrera, Edward E. & Karen J. to Hooper, Amy C.; $317,000.

999 County Road 605, Sunbury; Stoll, Leah J. to Mowery, Jason A. & Cornelia K.; $270,000.

1070 Little Bear Place, Lewis Center; Winstead Properties Ltd. & MC Premier Properties Ltd. to Stabryla, Della M. & Timothy D.; $309,595.

4100 Byers Road, Delaware; Hauser, John H. to Adkins, Lawson E. & Andrea C.; $251,500.

738 Regency Bend, Delaware; Rockford Homes Inc. to Khairi, Ghazwan G. & Dana M.; $485,988.

944 Lackey Old State Road, Delaware; Zoll, John L. & Mindy G. to McCarthy, John P. & Pamela E.; $299,900.

6189 Abbotsford Drive, Dublin; McAdow, Michael & Amy to Ugland, Dorothy L. & Aaron Richard; $550,000.

8800 Tartan Fields Drive, Dublin; Myers, Richard S. & Diane M. to Loewengart, Victoria N.; $740,000.

704 Parkgrove Way, Lewis Center; Fryman, John D. to Trapasso, Michele & Muleo, Giusy; $104,000.

151 Granite Drive, Delaware; Kirk, Orvil D. & Kimberly S. to Rimco Mtn. LLC; $204,000.

194 Wagon Trail, Powell; Gray, Shawn A. & Joamie to Awuor, Victor; $325,000.

4806 Gables Crossing, Lewis Center; Alred, Kevin & Rebecca to Wang, Xiaohui & Cao Chunxue; $425,000.

1001 Sapphire Flame Court, Delaware; Garner, Michael & April K. to Dropsey, David J.; $305,000.

1267 Allington Lane, Columbus; Miller, Jeffrey Thomas to Loudenslager, Jaci Rae; $219,900.

3020 Montclair Avenue, Lewis Center; Hardgrove, Hans M. & Tonya L. Co-trustees to Mayle, Christopher A. & Sarah A.; $515,000.

167 Bevan Way, Delaware; Homewood Building Company LLC to Kovach, Thomas John & Tammy Lynn; $340,673.

4729 Harlem Road, Galena; Savarese, Britt E. to Herrmann, Thomas A. & Lisa A.; $179,950.

9501 Degood Road, Marysville; Kovach, Thomas J. & Tammy L. to Homewood Building Company LLC; $262,000.

6419 Dicesare Loop, dublin; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Mishra, Amarendra & Priyanka; $576,217.

6500 Dicesare Loop, Dublin; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Burgette, William C. & Lindsay; $620,000.

6512 Dicesare Loop, Dublin; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Bao, Chili & Ruqiao C.; $483,695.

2986 E. Powell Road, Columbus; Delfino, Marsha A. to Gongala, Venkata Sravani & Akella, Vyaghari S.; $212,000.