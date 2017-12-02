Pair indicted for vehicle break-ins

A Delaware County Grand Jury indicted two central Ohio residents Friday, charging them tampering with evidence, theft and receiving stolen property after they allegedly broke into vehicles and stole items in August.

Danielle Frost, 33, of Orient, Ohio and Anthony Stepp, 28, of Columbus, were charged with one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felonies.

Prosecutors report that on Aug. 9, a woman was shopping at Polaris mall when she noticed a suspicious vehicle pull in beside her vehicle in the parking lot. Prosecutors said she left the shop and saw that her window was broken and her laptop was missing.

“The victim saw her laptop and one male and one female inside the suspect vehicle,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien. “She yelled for the suspect vehicle to stop, but it exited the parking lot, heading east toward the highway.”

Columbus Police were notified, and a fellow motorist followed the suspect vehicle, reporting to CPD its whereabouts as it traveled along Interstate 71 to Interstate 270 prosecutors reported.

“A CPD helicopter became involved and the suspects were ultimately apprehended in the Hilliard-Rome Road area,” O’Brien said. “The victim’s laptop was recovered from where it had been thrown out of the suspect vehicle, and other miscellaneous items were found inside the vehicle that did not belong to either suspect.”

According to the indictment, other stolen items included a credit card and a check. The indictment states the value of all the stolen items was worth between $1,000 and $7,500.

Prosecutors have requested that summonses to appear in Delaware County Common Pleas Court be issued to Frost and Stepp.

Arraignment dates have not yet been scheduled. Judge David Gormley will preside over the case.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

