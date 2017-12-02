Glad You Asked: Hoopla, most wonderful app of the year

I didn’t know I needed a holiday album sung by pop superstar Sia in my life until this year when she released her album “Everyday Is Christmas.” And what’s this? Gwen Stefani also has a new Christmas album for 2017? Yes, it appears songs from “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” will be hitting the airwaves this holiday season.

I’ve always loved Christmas music. I’m that person who misses it in July. Every so often during the heat of summer, my coworkers hear echoes of “Mary Did You Know” or “All I Want for Christmas Is You” coming from my office. So, of course, now that we enter the holiday season I’m smiling with every “rum pa pum pum” and “fa la la la la.”

Thanks to Hoopla, all Delaware County District Library cardholders can download up to six items a month through their digital collection, and it’s up to you on what to pick. In addition to the holiday hits from Sia, I’ll also be listening to “A Laurie Berkner Christmas” by the Laurie Berkner Band with my three-year-old daughter, and music from the motion picture “Elf” with the whole family this holiday season.

It’s not all music, though. Hoopla now can play directly on your television if you use Apple TV, Amazon fireTV, or androidtv. You could also watch on your computer or mobile device. I’m looking forward to watching Irving Berlin’s classic “Holiday Inn,” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire as they sing and dance their way across the screen. A different Muppets movie you might enjoy is the 2008-released “A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa” one-hour special filled with songs, mayhem and heaps of holiday high spirits.

I recognize that the holidays don’t always mean fun and spirits for everyone. For those of you looking for some stress reducers this season, here are my recommendations for some relaxing content on Hoopla to help with stress management during a hectic holiday season.

“The Chemistry of Calm” by Henry Emmons. Offers a holistic, drug-free plan to overcome stress and anxiety problems through diet, exercise, nutritional supplements, mindfulness practice, and behavioral therapies.

“Little Ways to Keep Calm and Carry On” by Mark A. Reinecke. A psychologist draws on cognitive-behavioral therapy to provide 20 short lessons and techniques for understanding and calming anxiety.

“The Untethered Soul” by Michael A. Singer. Readers are encouraged to delve into the relationships they have formed with themselves, others, and the world around them to find ways of relieving stress, negative mental habits, and inner turmoil on the route to inner peace.

“The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down” by Haemin Sunim. A renowned Buddhist meditation teacher born in Korea and educated in the United States illuminates a path to inner peace and balance amid the overwhelming demands of everyday life.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!