POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A man was arrested at UDF on Thursday evening after employees reported he stole food from the store. He was charged with petty theft and taken to the Delaware County Jail.

• A traffic stop was conducted in the 200 block of Chelsea Street on Friday around 2 a.m. During the traffic stop, the driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The substance was sent for testing and the case remains under investigation.

Delaware County sheriff’s deputies report:

• Five water heaters were stolen from a business on Evelynton Drive in Lewis Center on Wednesday. Employees told deputies the items were worth $435. A report was taken and an investigation is pending.

• A resident on Eckinton Drive in Dublin called to report that walls and a floor had been vandalized and damaged on Wednesday. A report was taken and an investigation is pending.